Breaking Poll: Trump Most Popular Politician in Country with RFK Jr. – Trump Leads Biden by 6 Points in Rematch – And MAJORITY of Americans Believe Trump Indictment Is Politically Motivated

by

The latest Harris-Harvard poll was released on Friday.

The poll is good news for President Trump.

President Trump is still the most popular political figure in the country today with a 45 percent favorability rating along with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. who is also at 45 percent approval.  Elon Musk joins them at 45 percent.  Socialist Bernie Sanders is beating Old Joe Biden.

President Trump is beating Joe Biden by six points in a 2024 matchup.  Americans still remember when the economy was on fire and inflation was less than 2%.

And a clear majority of Americans (55%) can see the indictment of President Trump is a political hatchet job.

The demons and their lapdog media are fooling no one who is paying attention.

It’s a good thing the tyrants have the lapdog media in their pocket or they would be polling around 20% on every issue.  The left depends on the lies of the mainstream outlets to fuel their radical agenda.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

