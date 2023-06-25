BREAKING: Joe Biden Used Secret Global Cell Phone While He Was Vice President – Paid For By Hunter’s Firm!

Peter Schweizer on Sunday dropped a bombshell during an appearance on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo.

Schweizer, author of “Secret Empires,” said Joe Biden was using a secret cell phone and it was paid for by Hunter Biden’s firm.

“What is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he’s Vice President of the United States?” Schweizer said. “It’s not the government phone. It’s not Joe Biden’s personal phone. We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was Vice President.

Schweizer continued, “It was from AT&T. It was $300 a month. It was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world.”

Peter Schweizer said he shared the “phone number and account information with the people over at the House Oversight Committee.”

“My hope is that the House Oversight Committee will subpoena those records,” Peter Schweizer said.

WATCH:

Peter Schweizer claims Joe Biden was using secret cell phone: "My hope is that the House Oversight Committee will subpoena those records." pic.twitter.com/hnACrbLGb6 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 25, 2023

Biden’s secret global cell phone was used to run a very lucrative international influence-peddling operation that included his entire family.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer last month identified the NINE Bidens implicated in corruption.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said at a press conference last month.

1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

James Comer said the Biden family received over $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden was Vice President.

The countries involved directly correlated with Joe Biden’s work as Vice President.

This is textbook money laundering and influence peddling.

“The Committee is concerned by the complicated, suspicious network of over 20 companies we have identified the Bidens and their associates used to enrich themselves,” Comer said. “Most of these companies were Limited Liability Companies formed DURING Joe Biden’s Vice Presidency.”

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer added. “Some of that money came from a Chinese company and went to Hunter Biden’s company…this is not how lawful businesses operate.”

“Hunter Biden and his associates courted businesses in countries that correlated DIRECTLY with Joe Biden’s work as Vice President. This is also not normal. It is not ethical,” The House Oversight Chairman said.