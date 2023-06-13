BREAKING: Bomb Squad Called Outside of Miami Courthouse Where Trump Will Be Arraigned

Multiple reports have revealed a suspicious device was spotted outside of the Miami courthouse where Trump is set to be arraigned.

Nicole Linsalata of 7 News Miami released footage of the Miami police officers responding to a T.V. tied up to a pole near the Federal courthouse where Trump will soon enter.

Linalata said the device has garnered the attention of the bomb squad officials.

According to reports, Trump supporters  were told to move backward and remain behind a taped-off area in front of the Federal courthouse due to an alleged bomb threat.

The Trump supporters peacefully complied with the police requests.

Per Raw Story:

President Donald Trump is set to turn himself over to police Tuesday, where he’ll be arraigned in a Miami courthouse on 37 indictment counts involving the retention of classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home.

But ahead of his arrival, a bomb threat was called into the courthouse sending everyone scrambling.

MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian explained that press was being forced away from the scene shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

WPBF reporter Terri Parker took a video of the moment the press was pushed away from the building.

Steve Bannon reported the threat too:

https://twitter.com/TalkMullins/status/1668641004193284096

 

