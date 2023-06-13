BREAKING: Bomb Squad Called Outside of Miami Courthouse Where Trump Will Be Arraigned

Multiple reports have revealed a suspicious device was spotted outside of the Miami courthouse where Trump is set to be arraigned.

Nicole Linsalata of 7 News Miami released footage of the Miami police officers responding to a T.V. tied up to a pole near the Federal courthouse where Trump will soon enter.

Linalata said the device has garnered the attention of the bomb squad officials.

WATCH:

Clarification: these are officers in the scene. Bomb squad will respond, we’re told. — Nicole Linsalata (@nlinsalataon7) June 13, 2023

According to reports, Trump supporters were told to move backward and remain behind a taped-off area in front of the Federal courthouse due to an alleged bomb threat.

The Trump supporters peacefully complied with the police requests.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Police are investigating a suspicious device found outside the Miami courthouse after evacuating media pic.twitter.com/3xTm5XKsO2 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 13, 2023

Update: bomb squad responding to sidewalk in front of the federal courthouse in #Miami @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YCm7oIO4il — Nicole Linsalata (@nlinsalataon7) June 13, 2023

Per Raw Story:

President Donald Trump is set to turn himself over to police Tuesday, where he’ll be arraigned in a Miami courthouse on 37 indictment counts involving the retention of classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home. But ahead of his arrival, a bomb threat was called into the courthouse sending everyone scrambling. MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian explained that press was being forced away from the scene shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday. WPBF reporter Terri Parker took a video of the moment the press was pushed away from the building.

NOW: Police moving all media and others away from the federal courthouse and to the sidewalk – not sure what is causing the sudden uproar although they just taped off a portion of the east lawn – a possible bomb threat? @WPBF25News #trump #miami #arraignment pic.twitter.com/DF6mNyFReT — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) June 13, 2023

Steve Bannon reported the threat too:

https://twitter.com/TalkMullins/status/1668641004193284096