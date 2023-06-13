Brave GOP Congressman Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – Here are the Full Details

One brave member of Congress stepped up and introduced articles of impeachment against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) knows that half-measures like impeaching disgraced Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas won’t cut it (he would just be replaced with another radical). The only appropriate solution is to go for the heads of the Regime.

As Fox News reports, the impeachment articles authored by Ogles say Biden betrayed his “constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Specifically, Biden is accused of acting in a “manner contrary to the public trust and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States” regarding Biden’s refusal to enforce immigration laws and throwing open the southern border.

The so-called “president” is also correctly accused of weaponizing the Office of the President “shield the business and influence peddling schemes of his family from congressional oversight and public accountability.”

The articles of impeachment also point out that Biden withheld “a critical FD-1023 form until threatened with a congressional subpoena” that “reportedly details a bribery scheme in which members of the Biden family, including Joseph Robinette Biden, received $5,000,000 each to assist Burisma Holdings.”

Ogles expounded on his rationale for removing Biden from office while speaking with Fox News.

Joe Biden hasn’t just failed the American people with his abysmal excuse for “leadership” – he’s violated his sworn oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. Joe Biden has repeatedly abused his position of power, both as vice president and president, to cover up his illicit family business dealings and exploitation of taxpayer resources. The American people know they can’t depend on the so-called ‘Department of Justice’ to investigate the Biden family’s corruption, and so it’s up to the U.S. Congress to hold him accountable once and for all. Biden is a disgrace to the Oval Office and should be stripped of his position and held responsible for his crimes against the United States.

The articles of impeachment against Harris specifically focus on her negligence regarding the border crisis. Ogles points out she has shown “extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties and responsibilities and an indifference to Americans suffering as a result of America’s ongoing southern border crisis.”

In permitting an invasion of illegal aliens and illicit drugs into the United States, as well as facilitating the extenuation of a major humanitarian crisis, Vice President Kamala Devi Harris has directly betrayed the public trust of the United States, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

Here is are the impeachment resolutions against Biden and Harris in full.

Rep. Ogles Biden impeachmen… by Houston Keene

Rep. Ogles impeachment arti… by Houston Keene

Unfortunately, Fox News reports Ogle’s efforts will likely fail in the House because only a minority support Biden’s impeachment and no one else is talking about removing Harris.

Considering what the Regime is doing to President Trump, such cowardice is inexcusable.