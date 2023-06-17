Border Agents Intercept Smugglers Using Cloned FedEx Vans to Transport Illegal Immigrants in El Paso

In an audacious attempt to elude law enforcement, smugglers have resorted to using cloned FedEx vehicles to transport illegal immigrants through El Paso’s Upper Valley, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported.

Authorities at the Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit in El Paso received “credible information” regarding a smuggling scheme using fake FedEx trucks.

Agents and troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety stopped three vehicles on Friday night; two were cloned white FedEx vans. They found 26 migrants from Mexico and Guatemala, and four smugglers, two from the US and two from Mexico, FOX 5 reported.

Express Consequence Delivery!#SantaTeresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit agents along with @TxDPSWest intercepted a smuggling scheme involving 26 smuggled migrants. Of the 3 vehicles involved, 2 were cloned FedEx vans. The smugglers will face charges!@cbp pic.twitter.com/kCP5tvtgR4 — Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) June 14, 2023

“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents continue to successfully disrupt smuggling schemes and the illegal operations of Transnational Criminal Organizations through our law enforcement partnerships,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good.

“I am grateful for these partnerships at the state, local and federal level and are vital to our National Security Mission. This alliance is successfully disrupting dangerous criminal organizations, their leadership, and their human smuggling schemes,” he added.

“This tactic has been used before by smugglers, the transnational criminal organizations come up with different ways to try defeat the Border Patrol’s intelligence,” Border Patrol Agent Sean Coffey told CBS4.

“We haven’t seen a FedEx vehicle in some time, we do see other types of vehicles like construction vehicles, other vehicles they put a sticker that looks like a company vehicle,” Coffey added.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that the illegal immigrants were in good health and were processed accordingly. Meanwhile, the four smugglers were charged with the smuggling scheme.