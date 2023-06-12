“Bill Barr, You Can Sit Up There and Call This a Good Case – We’re Going to Shove This Up Your A$$!” – Bannon Goes Off on Bill Barr and Chris Wray for Hiding Biden Crime Evidence (VIDEO)

Rudy Giuliani joined Rita Cosby on Newsmax on Saturday morning to discuss the latest Congressional investigations into the Biden Family Crimes.

During the interview Rudy Giuliani DROPPED A BOMB!

Rudy, who warned the American public about the Biden Family’s international pay for play scandals years ago, told Rita Cosby that he has a witness who is the former chief accountant at Burisma who is willing to testify on the Biden crimes. She even has the Biden bank account transactions. She has the receipts!

Rudy Giuliani: It’s extraordinary. I gave them one witness that any investigator would jump through hoops to go to. Gave them a witness who is a woman who was the chief accountant at this crooked company, Burisma. She was the wife of the former owner who died under suspicious circumstances. And, she was willing to give up all of the offshore bank accounts, including the Bidens’ accounts. She supervised the transfer of a lot more cash to the Bidens and other crooked politicians for Burisma. Rita Cosby: Are you confident that now the House Committee is going to get to the bottom of that? Because that is stunning. Rudy Giuliani: The reality is that we gave it to them in January of 2020, and the Pittsburgh US attorney was very interested. And then in a very strange move, Barr took it away from him, gave it to the US attorney in Delaware. He didn’t do a damn thing about it. And the woman was under threat of death. So we tried to put pressure on them to do something. Look, suppose she was lying. You would find out in a minute she wouldn’t have the accounts. She either has the goods or she doesn’t. And it’s absurd not to interview her. She claims she had bank accounts and that the Biden’s got a lot more money under the table than already. We had $8 million on the table that we could prove, which they could prove tomorrow if they wanted to they could have proved it three years ago, Rita. They could have indicted him before he ran for president and obviated this problem. We could have found out if he was innocent or guilty in January of 2020. All the witnesses were there, and I have him on tape like Schokin. Schokin was willing to come and testify.

On Monday Steve Bannon invited America’s Mayor Giuliani onto the War Room to discuss his explosive investigation into the Biden Crime Family that was buried by then Attorney General Bill Barr.

Rudy had even more information for the War Room audience. Rudy’s Burisma witness had FOUR COLLEAGUES willing to testify!

Rudy Giuliani: There was one very extraordinary piece of evidence. We had a woman in Ukraine who was the chief accountant for Burisma, the wife of the former partner of Mycola Zloshevsky who owned Burisma and is the major crook who was paying off the Bidens. And she wanted to turn she wanted to testify, but to testify she wanted to be in the Witness Protection program. And she had four colleagues of hers who were willing to testify and support her. She claimed that over an eight year period she supervised all of the offshore illegal bank accounts. All the money laundering went through her. Now, we weren’t sure she was telling the truth but we did have one transaction that I had gotten very early of a complete money laundering transaction for $14 million, some of which went through to Joe Biden with an indication that Joe got $900,000 of it and his family got a total of about 3 million of it.

Bill Barr buried it.

The FBI ignored Rudy and his team after Rudy gave them their evidence.

Upon hearing this news, Steve Bannon went off on the crooked former Attorney General.