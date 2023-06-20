Biden White House Responds to Junk Charges Against Hunter

The Biden White House on Tuesday responded to the junk charges against criminal Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges and a ‘gun charge’ after a five year investigation (mop up operation).

US Attorney from Delaware, David Weiss, a Trump appointee, led the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden will likely get probation for not paying his taxes – only peasants go to prison for not paying taxes.

As far as the gun charge, Hunter Biden won’t even be pleading to that crime.

Prosecutors went easy on Hunter and handled the gun charge as a diversion case.

“Handling the gun charge as a diversion case means Biden will not technically be pleading guilty to that crime. Diversion is an option typically applied to nonviolent offenders with substance abuse problems.” the Washington Post reported.

The Fake News media got their talking points from Hunter’s lawyers.

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” Hunter’s lawyer Christopher Clark said. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

The official narrative being pushed by the Democrat-media complex echoes Hunter’s lawyers: Hunter Biden was struggling with a drug addiction after his brother, Beau died in 2015 and now he’s rebuilding his life.

The Biden White House echoed the fake news narrative.

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment.” – a White House spokesperson told NBC News.

Poor, poor Hunter Biden.

He was just an innocent boy struggling with addiction after his brother died.

US Attorney David Weiss also said the investigation into Hunter Biden is “ongoing.”