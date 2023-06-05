Biden Tells Kansas City Chiefs He Played Freshman Football at Delaware Before His Mom Made Him Quit (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Monday afternoon welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House to celebrate their championship season and Super Bowl LVII victory.

Biden talked about himself.

Of course he did.

Biden is a legend in his own mind.

“I played freshman football at Delaware…and I shouldn’t say this but you had to have a 2.0 [GPA] to keep going and I had a 2.99 – I mean a 1.99 and my mother made me quit,” Biden said.

Biden said he went back out there to play his junior and senior year where he was praised by the assistant coach.

“He said, ‘Biden, you run faster backwards than anyone I’ve ever seen!'” Biden told the Kansas City Chiefs. “Well my political opposition thinks the same thing of me!”

This never happened.

Biden tells the Kansas City Chiefs a story about when he "played freshman football at Delaware" before his mom made him quit pic.twitter.com/7i9grRbdvw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2023

Joe Biden has told a version of this lie many times.

It’s one of his favorite lies.

Last October Joe Biden told a crowd that he “gave up” a starting spot on the University of Delaware football team.

He was forced to drop out because he had a 1.9 GPA.

