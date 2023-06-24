Biden Spox Attempts to Spin Explosive Hunter-Joe Tag Team Text to Chinese Business Associate

Joe Biden’s White House Counsel spokesman Ian Sams on Friday released a statement on the explosive Hunter-Joe tag team text to a Chinese business associate.

The Biden White House is desperately trying to spin the latest Hunter Biden text suggesting Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy” is indeed involved in Hunter’s international deals.

“As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son.” Ian Sams said.

NEW from @IanSams46 , spox for the WH Counsels office, in light of whistleblower allegations: SAMS: “As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son.” pic.twitter.com/24neXk4JZf — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) June 23, 2023

The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday released a devastating report detailing accounts of Biden corruption from two IRS whistleblowers.

Gary Shapely, one IRS whistleblower, revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger.

Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China.

Hunter and Joe Biden threatened Henry Zhao – make a payment or else!

The July 2017 WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A few weeks later Hunter Biden received a $5 million wire from a Chinese firm.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle (Northern International) to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco.

Pictures from the “Laptop From Hell” place Hunter at Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware house on the same day he invoked his dad’s name to threaten a Chinese business associate.

Biden has repeatedly claimed he has never spoken to Hunter about his overseas business dealings.

WATCH:

"I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings." pic.twitter.com/q62Fx8Pf4y — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) October 14, 2020

We know this is a lie.

The media knows this is a lie.

The Justice Department knows this is a lie.