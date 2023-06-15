Biden Regime Endangers Animals and Harms National Security After Approving Taxpayer-Funded EV Battery Factory In Michigan Backed by Communist China

The Biden regime managed to endanger animals, the environment, and destroy property rights in Michigan on Tuesday.

You will also be “shocked” to find the Regime harmed national security as well.

Fox News reported that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) declined to halt a Communist Chinese-backed electric vehicle battery manufacturer from building in The Great Lakes State, where $175 million in state taxpayer dollars is being lavished on the project.

Gotion, the EV manufacturer in question, was pleased with the Regime’s latest sellout to China.

“We voluntarily submitted all the needed documents to the U.S. Department of Treasury Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to be transparent and accountable and received the response that it is not a covered transaction,” Chuck Thelen, Gotion’s vice president of North American operations, said in a statement.

Fox News say Gotion will now move forward with after pausing the project to request federal review.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported the radical left Michigan State Legislature approved a plan to take $175 million from MI taxpayers who are already struggling to get by in a crushing economy and give it to Gotion too build their destructive plant.

Republican Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan, an ardent opponent of the project, explained how this move endangers national security.

Gotion has not disclosed the materials it submitted to CFIUS and has not released the NDAs it forced Michigan officials to sign. While it insists on secrecy, one document everyone has seen is Gotion High Tech’s articles of association where it pledges allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party and says it will carry out party activities.

Want to bet the Chinese will be spying on Michiganders, particularly those who vocally opposed the project?

In addition to the national security implications, this sell-out will have detrimental impacts on Michigan’s environment and the animals.

The CCP plant will be built next to 3rd largest watershed In Michigan and will use twice the amount of water per se as one of the state’s largest water bottling plants.

The plant will dry up the land by sucking up to 715,000 gallons of groundwater per day from a neighboring Big Rapids Charter Township well. As TGP previously reported, when Nestle opened Ice Mountain, a water bottling company only 15 miles from the proposed Gotion site, environmental groups rallied with locals in protest. Yet so-called environmentalists after Democrats worse.

The property rights and animal welfare will also be impacted in detrimentally fashion. Michiganders such as Lori Brock will have their property forcefully ripped away from them to build this environmentally damaging plant.

Brock previously bravely stood up to bullying from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Satte Attorney General despite the sick treats coming from their offices. But now she could be losing her ranch along with the Friesian horses, donkeys, chickens, goats, and a potbelly pig she has raised.

Even if she stays, her animals could die of thirst given the massive gallons the EV plant will suck or someone could slip something in her pond to contaminate the water her animals drink.

How much more pain and betrayal are Americans willing to endure before finally saying “enough?”