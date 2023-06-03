Biden Needs Directions at Marine Barracks Parade (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden attended the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington DC after delivering his first Oval Office address to the nation.

Biden lashed out at MAGA Republicans and took a shot at Trump during his address to the nation.

After yet another divisive speech, Biden shuffled out to the parade and met with some Marines.

Of course Biden needed directions.

He’s shot.

WATCH:

Biden always needs directions.

He was totally lost at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Then he tripped and fell hard on his hip.

