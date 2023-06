Joe and Jill Biden on Friday afternoon participated in a political event with abortion rights groups.

Biden started off his speech by calling himself “Jill’s husband.”

“I’m Jill’s husband and Kamala’s running mate. Ya’ll think I’m kidding,’ Biden said.

Then he went off-script.

“Jill said you women should take off your high heels. The rest of you should lie down. My Lord,” Biden said.

Yikes.

WATCH: