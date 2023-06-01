Shoulder-Fired Missiles Are Ending Up In Hands of Cartel Del Golfo in Mexico -VIDEO

Updated. The missiles appear to be AT-4 missiles made in Sweden.

For over a year now Joe Biden and the Uniparty have been sending tens of billions of dollars in US cash and weapons to Ukraine. There have been no audits performed on this endless stream cash and weapons.

While Joe Biden is sending arms to Ukraine the Mexican cartels are stocking up on dangerous missiles at our southern border.

On Wednesday footage was released on Mexican TV of a Cartel Del Golfo (CDG) member in Matamoros, Mexico walking the streets with an alleged javelin anti-tank missile.

We now believe the missile is an AT4 Swedish unguided, man-portable, disposable, shoulder-fired missile.

AT4 missile.

The US Javelin missile has a wider base.

Via NOVA Campaigns.

This video may have mistaken the missiles for US Javelin missiles. This came from a Mexican news report.

NEW: Mexican TV channel Milenio reports that U.S. made Javelin anti-tank missiles have ended up in the hands of the Cartel Del Golfo (CDG) in Tamaulipas, Mexico. Thousands of Javelins have been sent to Ukraine. “In Tamaulipas, an alleged member of the Gulf Cartel was recorded… pic.twitter.com/6eipFhLHwB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 1, 2023

It is not surprising that one would think US weapons are missing from Ukraine. There is no official US tracking of supplies.

Newsmax reported on the missing weapons back in April 2022 — Since that time over $100 billion in US assistance in cash and weapons has made its way to Ukraine.