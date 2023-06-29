Biden Bribery Investigation: Comer Demands Burisma Suspicious Activity Reports from Treasury Dept

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday demanding Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) on the Ukraine energy firm Burisma and several individuals involved with the firm from August 2014 to the present. Comer gave a July 12 deadline. In addition to stating the committee is investigation bribery allegations against Joe Biden, Comer stated the committee has several legislative purposes to its investigation involving whether new laws need to be enacted to require disclosures by relatives of presidents and vice presidents.

The demand by Comer follows the disclosure in a FBI FD-1023 form in which a trusted confidential source informed the FBI a Burisma executive had told him that he had engaged in a bribery scheme while Joe Biden was vice president that paid $5 million each to Joe and his son Hunter Biden in exchange for favorable policy decisions and actions. The Burisma executive said he structured the payments such that it would take ten years to sort it out. The executive also said he made audio recordings of conversations he had with Joe and Hunter–two tapes with Joe and fifteen with Hunter.

Comer spoke with Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel Wednesday night about his demand for the Burisma SARs reports and his belief they might shed light on the alleged payments to the Bidens.

Comer’s press release (followed by the letter):

Comer Demands Suspicious Activity Reports Related to Burisma and Alleged Biden Bribery Scheme WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today is demanding U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provide all suspicious activity reports (SARs) for several individuals and entities related to Burisma, a Ukrainian-based energy company. An unclassified FBI-generated record from June 30, 2020 memorializes a confidential human source’s conversations with a Burisma executive who claimed then-Vice President Joe Biden solicited and received a bribe in exchange for certain actions. “The FBI has been sitting on allegations for years that Joe Biden solicited and received a bribe while he was Vice President of the United States. We have no confidence that the FBI did anything to verify the allegations contained within this record and may have intentionally withheld it during the investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax evasion. In fact, an IRS whistleblower said that this critical evidence was withheld from tax investigators who have since revealed they had potentially corroborating evidence during the investigation. The House Oversight and Accountability Committee is continuing to pursue financial records to follow the Bidens’ money trail to help inform legislative solutions to strengthen public corruption laws. Secretary Yellen must provide financial records related to Burisma executives and entities to help further our investigation to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised, and national security is threatened,” said Chairman Comer. According to an IRS whistleblower’s supplemental submission provided to the House Ways and Means Committee, the FD-1023 form was not shared with tax investigators. The whistleblower emphasized it would have been relevant to the investigation since they had email correspondence from May 2014 referencing a $5 million payment. In the letter to Secretary Yellen, Chairman Comer requests all SARs in Treasury’s custody, filed by financial institutions April 2014 to present, for the following individuals and entities: Burisma and all corporate affiliates and subsidiaries; Mykola Zlochevsky; Karina Zlochevska; Vadym Pozharskyi; Alexander Kotlarsky; Vuk Jeremic; Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development

Comer’s letter to Yellen (footnotes at source):