Barack Obama Gets Handsy with Michelle at the Acropolis in Greece



Photo courtesy of TMZ

Climate alarmists Barack and Michelle Obama and their two daughters traveled all the way to Greece this week to work with Obama Foundation counterparts in Athens.

Obama met with 105 members of the Obama Leaders program in Athens this week, according to Greek City Times.

Michelle and I started the @ObamaFoundation to support the next generation of leaders creating sustainable change in their communities. This week, I'll be joining our Obama Leaders in Greece where we’ll share ideas and dive deeper into the work they’re doing. pic.twitter.com/RYhmkUO2QR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 20, 2023

The Obamas also did some sightseeing on Wednesday.

Barack and Michelle were spotted at the Acropolis with their daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Obama got handsy with Michelle as he helped her up the staircase.

Gross.