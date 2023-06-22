AWKWARD: Joe Biden Grabs Indian Prime Minister Modi’s Hand, Leads Him to Dr. Jill (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Wednesday evening welcomed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House.

The greeting was awkward.

Of course.

Joe Biden got right in Modi’s face as he exited the vehicle at the South Portico of the White House.

Biden then grabbed Modi’s hand and led him to Dr. Jill where the three posed for photos.

WATCH:

Additional video shows Joe Biden looking totally clueless as he awaited Modi’s arrival.

WATCH:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of the United States Joe Biden at The White House, in Washington, DC. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/wEr57FS2NX — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

While Modi is in the White House vising KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd’s friend, Joe Biden, it’s important to revisit Biden’s racist remarks about Indian-Americans.

17 years ago Biden said, “you cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

WATCH: