Attractive Women are More Likely to Be “Right-Wing” While “Left-Wing” Women Show More Contempt, Study Finds

Scientists in Denmark have published a groundbreaking study in the Nature-owned journal Scientific Reports, which demonstrates a correlation between physical attractiveness and political ideology, specifically among women.

According to the findings, attractive women are more likely to be “right-wing,” while women displaying contempt tend to lean more “left-wing.”

The study, conducted in March, employed artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques to predict political ideology based on facial characteristics.

By analyzing just one headshot, the AI was able to predict a person’s political ideology with an accuracy of 61% for both males and females.

The researchers used 3,288 photographs of political candidates from the 2017 Danish Municipal election. These photos are a publicly-available resource, feeding these images into Microsoft Azure’s Face API tool to assess each person’s emotional state.

The results were intriguing: 80% of the analyzed faces displayed a happy expression, while 19% were neutral.

New York Post reported:

“For females (though not males), high attractiveness scores were found among those the model identified as likely to be conservative,” read the findings. “These results are credible given that previous research using human raters has also highlighted a link between attractiveness and conservatism.” The results were even more accurate for men, 65%, before the researchers stripped their photos of visual imagery other than the man’s face — such as shirt collars. Left-leaning male politicians showed more neutral, less happy faces than their conservative counterparts, the study found. “Attractiveness was not the only correlate of model-predicted ideology,” the scientists explained. “We also found that expressing happiness is associated with conservatism for both genders. “Previous work has found smiling in photographs to be a valid indicator of extraversion,” they continued. “And while extraversion is not broadly associated with ideology some studies have found that right-wing politicians are more extraverted.”

