Army Secretary Claims ‘Woke’ Criticisms of the Military Are Hurting Recruiting (VIDEO)

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe this week and claimed that ‘woke’ criticisms of the military are hurting recruiting.

It has been reported widely over the last two years that recruiting is way down across all branches of the U.S. military.

It’s fascinating that this official is claiming that woke criticisms are the problem, not the woke policies that have been put in place.

From Breitbart News:

Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “So, our troops are the best and the brightest. We’re stronger than we’ve been relative to the rest of the world at any time since World War II. And yet, we’ve got a lot of politicians in Washington, D.C. trashing them.

I know you don’t want to get into the politics of it all, but I am curious, all of the trashing of our men and women in uniform by Republicans, all of the suggestion that they’re weak and woke, all of the suggestions that they wish that they were more like Russians, is that hurting our recruiting in middle America?”

Wormuth responded, “Well, Joe, I would say, first of all, we’re not a woke Army. We’re a ready Army. We’re certainly far more ready than the Russian Army. The United States Army is the world’s greatest land fighting force. And I do think that that constant drumbeat that we sometimes hear about a weak military, a woke military, is a little bit of a negative drip, drip, drip that is undermining our recruiting at a time where we really can’t afford that.”

See the video below:

These criticisms of the military are completely warranted.

The criticisms are not the problem, it’s the policies.

