Army Secretary Claims ‘Woke’ Criticisms of the Military Are Hurting Recruiting (VIDEO)

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe this week and claimed that ‘woke’ criticisms of the military are hurting recruiting.

It has been reported widely over the last two years that recruiting is way down across all branches of the U.S. military.

It’s fascinating that this official is claiming that woke criticisms are the problem, not the woke policies that have been put in place.

From Breitbart News:

Army Secretary: Woke Military Criticisms Are Hurting Recruiting Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “So, our troops are the best and the brightest. We’re stronger than we’ve been relative to the rest of the world at any time since World War II. And yet, we’ve got a lot of politicians in Washington, D.C. trashing them. I know you don’t want to get into the politics of it all, but I am curious, all of the trashing of our men and women in uniform by Republicans, all of the suggestion that they’re weak and woke, all of the suggestions that they wish that they were more like Russians, is that hurting our recruiting in middle America?” Wormuth responded, “Well, Joe, I would say, first of all, we’re not a woke Army. We’re a ready Army. We’re certainly far more ready than the Russian Army. The United States Army is the world’s greatest land fighting force. And I do think that that constant drumbeat that we sometimes hear about a weak military, a woke military, is a little bit of a negative drip, drip, drip that is undermining our recruiting at a time where we really can’t afford that.”

See the video below:

These criticisms of the military are completely warranted.

If you wonder why recruitment is down, THIS IS WHY!! The @USNavy needs to take this down IMMEDIATELY. The woke GARBAGE Biden is pushing on our military needs to END. This is DANGEROUS!! pic.twitter.com/vdRIqejgG9 — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 1, 2023

Drag performances on our military bases are another example of the Biden Administration promoting woke, leftist propaganda. Anything that does not help our troops be the most effective fighting force on earth is a distraction and a waste of resources.https://t.co/9z8z5EvIHW — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) June 6, 2023

This is absolutely insane. The military is now giving awards with woke pronouns. https://t.co/aRCFAyC8X0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 30, 2023

The criticisms are not the problem, it’s the policies.