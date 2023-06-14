“Are There Tapes That You Accepted Bribes, President Biden?” – Biden Stunned After Reporter Ambushes Him with Question on Ukraine Bribery Scheme (VIDEO)

Washington reporters have been given the green light to go after Joe Biden.

Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon walked by a group of reporters after delivering remarks at the Chiefs of Mission reception in the East Room.

A reporter ambushed Joe Biden and asked him about the Ukraine bribery scheme alleging he received a $5 million bribe from Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who runs Burisma Holdings.

Senator Grassley on Monday revealed the Ukrainian foreign national in the Biden-Burisma bribe scheme has 17 audio recordings of Joe and Hunter Biden he kept as an “insurance policy.”

“According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then Vice President Joe Biden. These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got into a tight spot.

“The 1023 also indicates that then Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma hiring Hunter Biden.”

WATCH:

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson surprised Joe Biden when he asked about the Ukraine-bribery scheme and audio recordings of him and his son Hunter.

“Are there tapes that you accepted bribes, President Biden? Is that true?” Steven Nelson asked Biden.

Joe Biden stopped dead in his tracks, turned around, looked at the reporter and laughed before shuffling away.

WATCH: