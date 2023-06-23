ANOTHER LEAK: Jack Smith Trades Immunity For Testimony From ‘Dueling Electors’ as January 6 Case in DC Heats Up

Another day, another leak.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is quietly ramping up his January 6 case against Trump in Washington DC.

President Trump was recently indicted by a grand jury in Florida hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

In a separate grand jury in DC, Jack Smith is quietly continuing his investigation into January 6 and Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

Jack Smith is investigating the ‘dueling electors’ after the 2020 election, Trump’s role in January 6, and Trump’s 2020 fundraising efforts.

According to a leak to CNN, Jack Smith traded limited immunity for testimony from at least two dueling electors.

Last week, ABC News reported that Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and Nevada GOP committee member Jim DeGraffenreid were spotted walking into the federal courthouse where Jack Smith’s DC grand jury meets.

Jack Smith’s prosecutors are turning the screws on witnesses.

According to CNN, prosecutors are ‘playing hardball’ with some of the witnesses, refusing to grant them extensions to grand jury subpoenas, and demanding testimony before the end of the month.

In contrast, Special Counsel John Durham didn’t even subpoena James Comey, McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and others.

CNN reported: