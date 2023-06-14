ANALYSIS: Trump Obsessed Network News Outlets Have Spent ZERO Minutes on Biden Burisma Bribery Allegations

If you needed further proof that the mainstream media is nothing more than the public relations arm of the Democrat party, you’re in luck.

Recent analysis from the Media Research Center has found that the network news outlets have spent almost 300 minutes reporting on Trump’s indictment, and ZERO minutes reporting on the bribery allegations against Joe Biden.

This is not media, it’s political advocacy for one party.

Have you heard about the Biden Burisma bribery scandal? Probably not, since it's received ZERO seconds of coverage from @ABC, @CBSNews and @NBCNews, compared to the 291 minutes they've spent on the Trump indictment. https://t.co/xxbcxZ2ACq — Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 13, 2023

From NewsBusters:

Nets Spend 291 Minutes On Trump Indictment, 0 Seconds On Biden Burisma Bribery On Thursday June 8, two massive political stories broke, but ONLY one of them got covered by the broadcast networks. On June 8, former President Donald Trump was indicted by the Special Counsel in the classified documents case. That very same day it was reported that President Joe Biden had allegedly received $5 million dollars from an executive of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, the same company in which his son Hunter was involved. Guess which one was exhaustively covered and which one was completely covered up by the networks? Over four days (June 8-June 12) the Big Three (ABC, CBS, NBC) broadcast networks predictably crammed their evening, morning and Sunday roundtable shows with a total of 291 minutes of coverage dedicated to the Trump indictment. But how much did the Biden/Burisma alleged bribery scheme receive? Zero seconds. The double-standard is breathtaking.

Check out this video montage of media people saying “no one is above the law” over and over again.

The most amazing thing about all of this is that the media thinks no one notices it, or they just don’t care.

It’s hard to know which is worse.