“America’s Rabbi” Conservative Warrior Rabbi Aryeh Spero Passes Away

“America’s Rabbi,” Rabbi Aryeh Spero, passed away this weekend.

Rabbi Spero was a passionate conservative who boldly spoke out against the radical left.

Unafraid of the smears of the left, in 2020, he asked God to bless President Donald Trump.

He spoke out publicly against the acts of vengeance continually leveled against President Trump saying, “They not only want to cancel Trump. They don’t want us to come back. It’s almost like the reign of terror during the French Revolution. It’s a destruction.”

“We have this because people have precisely canceled out our Judeo-Christian ethos… We are living through a moment of comprehensive brainwashing and the erasure of our history… They’re trying to make us forget what we believe… Don’t let them take your memory. At this moment there are people who want to strip this country. They talk about democracy. They don’t believe in democracy… Don’t let yourself be fooled. Know what you believe. The second thing you cannot do, you cannot give up! What they are trying to do is to cancel out truth. This is more than a battle of ideas which is what should normally be. This is a battle to destroy the concept of an idea that you cannot have ideas.”

He spoke out against the constant efforts to shut down conservative voices and when the left tried to smear innocent Catholic boys from Covington Catholic High School, he immediately came to their defense.

The Catholic League’s Bill Donohue shared a beautiful tribute:

Rabbi Aryeh Spero passed away on June 25. I knew him for decades and consider him to be one of the most brilliant and bravest men I have ever known. Kind and thoughtful, he was a stalwart in the conservative movement. He was also a good friend of Catholics. Aryeh was often called “America’s Rabbi.” He founded the Caucus For America, which is “dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the historic and unique American culture and civilization.” He was also the spokesman for the Conference of Jewish Affairs and was a founding Advisory Board Member of CASEPAC. **************** Ever the activist, in 2019 Aryeh led a sit-in at Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office. He did so in response to Pelosi’s warm embrace of anti-Jewish Democrats, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Pelosi had bowed to the two bigots by watering down a statement condemning anti-Semitism. Always fair-minded, Aryeh argued that it was hardly an expression of anti-Semitism to criticize George Soros, the atheist billionaire donor to left-wing causes.

You can read his full message here.