American Sports Journalist Out at Spotify After Daring the Company to Pay Black Person a Joe Rogan-Type Salary Worth $100 Million

American journalist and former sportscaster Jemele Hill, reportedly parted ways with Spotify, the popular audio streaming platform, after failed salary negotiations, according to Bloomberg.

The decision comes as Spotify faces mounting pressure to cut costs and deliver profitable results. Despite being heavily promoted by the streaming platform, Hill’s podcast failed to amass a significant audience or generate profits, setting the stage for her departure.

The former ESPN commentator previously demanded that Spotify should pay a Black person a salary comparable to that of legendary podcaster Joe Rogan.

The demanded figure? A jaw-dropping $100 million. However, the journalist’s audacious request seems to have fallen on deaf ears, as Spotify reportedly responded with a hard ‘no.’

“What I would like to see,” Hill said in an interview with the New York Times, “is for [Spotify] to hand $100 million to somebody who is black.”

Jemele Hill is out at Spotify after daring the company to pay her or another black host $100 million to match Joe Rogan. Spotify said no.https://t.co/5Q0PIJQLiE — OutKick (@Outkick) June 2, 2023

Outkick reported: