All-Muslim Michigan City Council Bans “Pride” Flag Displays on Government Property With Passage of Flag Neutrality Resolution

The revolt against the radical LGBTQI+ takeover of the U.S. won another battle this week with the all-Muslim Hamtramck City Council, located near Detroit, Michigan, unanimously voting on Tuesday to ban the display on government property of flags that promote religion, sexuality, race, ethnicity or political groups. By definition the measure bans government displays of the “Pride” flag, the Black Lives Matter flag, Blue Lives Matter, etc.



Screen image via WVIB-TV.

The Detroit News reported on the flags the resolution allows to be displayed by the city government:

The proposal called for the ban of all but five flags from being flown on city properties — including the American flag, the state of Michigan flag, the Hamtramck flag and the Prisoner of War flag. The fifth one is known as the nations’ flag, one that represents the countries from which the city’s immigrant residents hail and reflects the community’s international character.

Hamtramck council approves banning LGBTQ+, other flags on city property https://t.co/VaHjVMQiZJ — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) June 14, 2023

Hamtramck has all-male Muslim elected government: Mayor Amer Ghalib And council members Muhith Mahmood, Khalil Refai, Mohammed Alsomiri, Nayeem Choudhury and Mohammed Hassan.

The radical LGBTQI+ community turned out at Tuesday’s council meeting in opposition to government neutrality. One woman dressed in prison stripes and wearing a red clown nose kissed her girlfriend in front of the council while speaking against the resolution. Another woman expressed outrage that she had moved from California to Hamtramck because she “thought it was a really diverse community.”

Video report by WDIV-TV:

WWJ-TV report:

NEW TONIGHT: The City of Hamtramck unanimously passes resolution to ban LGBTQ+, political & racist flags from being flown on city property. The decision comes after dozens of residents voiced their concerns at a council meeting Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/SD6ShZO6a2 — Ibrahim Samra (@ISamraTV) June 14, 2023

Excerpt from Metro Times report:

“I am a Lebanese person, and I support the American flag,” Hassan Aoun, an activist based in Dearborn, said. “We are not going to sit here and tolerate you guys coming in here and saying, ‘Oh, it’s Pride Month.’ If you’re gay, no problem. Be gay by yourself. Don’t sit here and throw it down my throat or anyone’s throat.” …Wearing a clown nose, Rose Carver held up a sign that read, “Hamtramck welcomes you if you’re straight.” “Allow me to humbly present a redesign of the Hamtramck city placard to underscore this brave council’s position on neutrality,” Carver said. “This new sign will ensure that visitors and residents know that this is a city that stands for diversity, so long as it doesn’t offend the religious beliefs and backgrounds of others.” Carver then kissed her girlfriend Abi Inman in front of the crowd, many of whom were wearing traditional Islamic clothing. …In January, Hamtramck swore in its first Muslim mayor and the first all-Muslim council were sworn in, making the Detroit suburb the only one in the country in which all elected officials are Muslims.

Full text of the proposed resolution:

RESOLUTION 2023-82

RESOLUTION TO MAINTAIN AND CONFIRM THE NEUTRALITY OF THE CITY OF HAMTRAMCK TOWARDS ITS RESIDENTS WHEREAS, the City of Hamtramck is one of the most diverse cities in the United States, in which we should proudly promote and embrace its diversity; and

WHEREAS, the City must and will serve and treat its residents equally, with no discrimination, or special treatment to any group of people; and

WHEREAS, the City has authorized in the past, the Human Relations Commission to install nations flags on the City flagpoles to represent the international character of the City, Resolution 2013-102: and

WHEREAS, each religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexually oriented group is already represented by the country it belongs to; and

WHEREAS, the City does not want to open the door for radical or racist groups to ask for their flags to be flown; and

WHEREAS, this resolution does not in any way, shape or form infringe upon the fundamental right of an individual or business in the City of Hamtramck to engage free speech. Nor does this resolution limit speech by public employees provided that such employees engage in such speech in a protected time, manner and place. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Hamtramck, Wayne County, Michigan, that the government of the City of Hamtramck does not allow any religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags to be flown on the City’s public properties, and that only, the American flag, the flag of the State of Michigan, the Hamtramck Flag, the Prisoner of War flag and the nations’ flags that represent the international character of our City shall be flown. PASSED AND APPROVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HAMTRAMCK, WAYNE

COUNTY, MICHIGAN THIS 13th DAY OF JUNE 2023.

Video of the public comments part of the meeting posted by the Hamtramck Public Library: