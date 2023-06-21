AG Garland Deflects When Asked if Hunter’s Sweetheart Deal and Trump’s Indictment Reflect a “Different Standard of Justice Depending on Political Leanings” (VIDEO)

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday was asked about Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal with federal prosecutors.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges in a sweetheart deal given by his corrupt father’s Justice Department after a five year investigation (mop up operation).

Hunter Biden will likely get probation for not paying his taxes – only peasants go to prison for not paying taxes.

As far as the gun charge – A FELONY – Hunter Biden won’t even be pleading to that crime.

Prosecutors went easy on Hunter and handled the gun charge as a “diversion case.”

No serious person believes it took 5 years of investigating Hunter to only charge him with two misdemeanors.

Meanwhile, Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted President Trump on 37 federal charges after just 6 months of investigating.

Merrick Garland took questions after delivering remarks in Stockholm, Sweden.

A reporter asked Garland about the different standards of justice depending on political leanings.

“Do [Pres. Trump’s and Hunter Biden’s cases] reflect a different standard of justice depending on political leanings?” a reporter asked Merrick Garland on Wednesday.

Merrick Garland deflected and referred questions to US Attorney David Weiss’s office.

“I would leave this matter in the hands of the United States Attorney who was appointed by the previous president and assigned to this matter by the previous administration that he would be given full authority to decide…” Garland said.

WATCH: