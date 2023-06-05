Actor Isaiah Washington: “Don’t Vote at All Without a Paper Ballot”

Ever since actor Isaiah Washington announced his departure from the Democrat party and joined Brandon Straka’s #WalkAway movement, he has become a target of the left for daring to speaking his mind.

On Sunday, Washington shared his concerns about the 2023 presidential election and the security of America’s elections.

“We’re less than 18 months out of a presidential election…they know, whether they like it or not, a lot of people listen to me. They may not admit it, in public, but they listen to me….they know I have no reason to lie.”

“They’ve watched how the media has handled me. No matter how much I debunk their lies, about whatever it is, there’s still some clickbait going ‘I got you’ or ‘he’s an a******.'”

“I’ve been what…angry black man, homophobic, Trump supporter, transphobic, now a (sic) KKK supporter…what the hell is next? I mean, I think they are running out of labels.”

“But watch closely in the next six months. They all know, once I push the button, and start telling people who have been lied to, who look like me…don’t vote at all without a paper ballot.”

“I mean it. Don’t give me that sh** about ‘people died for us Black people to vote.’ I don’t want to hear that malarkey. I don’t want to hear it. Attack me, because I’m used to it, I’m big enough, bad enough ,fast enough and yes, powerful enough, to back it up. I wish they would….I wish they would… I am right here…every day. Right here.”

“No paper ballots, nobody votes…for the Republicans or the Democrats. At all people. If you think you are going to get an end result, with the electoral college making the final decision on popular vote by using these machines, you are insane.”

“I’m not trying to give it easy…it doesn’t have to be given up easy…it really doesn’t. Boycotting, peaceful protesting by saying, ‘No. You don’t get my vote. Where’s my registered paper ballot.”

LISTEN UP and WAKE UP AMERICA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fXucWtkWmE — The Disruptor💥 (@IWashington) June 4, 2023

Let me be clear. I don’t regret a single tweet or Twitter Beef from April 5, 2019 through November 2020, especially regarding my support of the #FirstStepAct and how President Trump was relentlessly LIED on by the mainstream media. Why? The Fake News mainstream media has used the same playbook on me for 16 years now and are still spreading LIES about me in the mainstream media. That can only mean one thing in America. I’m still relevant apparently, a highly respected, powerful voice and influencer. You would think that They would 100% ignore my after all of these years, but They just can’t help themselves. I’m so here for it. More To Come! #Truthdom