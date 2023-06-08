Actor Dean Cain Leaves California Over ‘Terrible’ Progressive Policies (Video)

Actor Dean Cain joined Fox News to discuss his move from California because of the state’s terrible progressive policies.

Cain sold his Malibu home in the Spring for $6.25 million and moved his family to Las Vegas citing less traffic, lower taxes and overall improved quality of life for his family.

“I love California. It’s the most beautiful state. Everything’s wonderful about it except for the policies. The policies are just terrible. The fiscal policies, the soft-on-crime policies, the homelessness policies.”

“The things that our leaders in California have been doing have driven out anybody who can really afford to get out. People are flocking out of there in droves. And when I said I was going to move out, and when I listed my house, I can not tell you the number of people who contacted me and said, ‘man, if I could to get out here right now I would as well…smart move.'”

“And got to be honest, I’ve been here for two weeks now, and I can tell you….smart move…”

During the interview, Cain mention actor Mark Wahlberg’s recent move to Nevada.

“Obviously, Mark Wahlberg is a huge star in and drives a huge number of dollars to the films that he does. Bless him for it. I think he’s done something very smart for his family. My son is ten times happier here in Las Vegas…if we wanted to do anything out of Malibu, it took me 45 minutes to an hour to get anywhere. Here, the longest I’m driving is 20 minutes.”

“Mark did a smart thing, and, hopefully, I believe I’ve done a very, very smart thing.”