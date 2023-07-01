A pro-life protester in Saginaw Township, Michigan, said he was run over last week — twice — by the abortionist at the clinic where he was demonstrating.

Mark Zimmerman told Live Action, “I was standing in the driveway and the abortionist ran over my leg [using his vehicle]. … And then he had to reverse to get off my leg, so he ran me over twice.”

Zimmerman told the pro-life news outlet that the driver who hit him was Theodore Roummel, the doctor who works at the Women’s Center of Saginaw.

A GiveSendGo fundraising campaign started by Zimmerman’s friends claimed Roummel did not display any remorse for the June 23 incident — in fact, quite the opposite.

“The abortionist got out of his vehicle after the attack and laughed at Mark as he lay injured on the ground,” according to the appeal.

Other pro-life protesters called 911, Zimmerman told Live Action.

“[Roummel] parked his car and came over when the police came, and was screaming at the police about how we always run in front of him — we don’t,” Zimmerman said.

Despite four witnesses telling police what had happened, Zimmerman said Roummel was not arrested.

“He went about and finished his day by doing five abortions.”

Zimmerman said he has been told by police that the incident is still under investigation.

“If the roles were reversed,” he said, “I would have been taken away in handcuffs.”

According to Live Action, this is not the first time a pro-life protester has been injured by Roummel.

“In 2012, Lynn Mills, director of Pro-Life Michigan, was also run over by Roummel,” the outlet reported. “In that incident, he was arrested and charged with assault and was placed on probation for six months.”

The GiveSendGo appeal added that Roummel is known for “making [threatening] comments” and “pulling into the driveway at reckless speeds in order to intimidate” protesters.

Zimmerman said his injury will require surgery to repair.

“I have a fractured tibia, and it’s close to my ankle, and so I have a stable brace to keep it in place,” he told Live Action. “They’re going to put a rod in my tibia with a couple of pins and screws.”

The Western Journal contacted the Women’s Center of Saginaw for a comment about the incident but has not received a response.

Zimmerman told Live Action that he has forgiven Roummel and plans to continue speaking out for life.

“Once I’m all done with this whole ordeal, I will continue to go back and continue ministering,” he said. “I feel God called me to do this.”

The GiveSendGo campaign had raised more than $6,000 toward its $40,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.

The appeal listed a number of prayer requests, including:

• “For the abortionist and all clinic staff to come to repentance and turn to Jesus Christ.

• “For Mark and his family as he recovers, heals, and is off of work.

• “For the continued strength, courage, and faithfulness of our pro-life brothers and sisters as we peacefully witness and offer help to the women, staff, and abortionists who come to the clinics.

• “For many babies to be saved from abortion and children to be valued as a blessing and not a burden.

• “For justice to prevail and for this abortionist to be held accountable for his violent assault.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.