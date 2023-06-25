69-Year-Old Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Shirtless Beefcake Photos Hit the Internet and Go Viral – Then Quickly Censored and Disappeared on Twitter

Photos of 69-year-old Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. working out and shirtless hit the internet on Saturday.

The photos and video show Robert F. Kennedy pumping iron outside in jeans with friends. The son of former US Attorney General Robert Kennedy looks like a chiseled 20-year-old.

There is even video.

INCLINE BENCH NATIONALISM pic.twitter.com/HNyAtBH9yd — Alexander Cortes PhD, Fitness, Nutrition, Fat loss (@AJA_Cortes) June 24, 2023

Not bad for a 69-year-old!

We downloaded the video since it is now being censored and erased off of Twitter.

Joyless leftists paid for by Groper Joe and the regime, did not like these beefcake shots – at all!

The replies remind me how utterly joyless many of you goobers are. Counting how much weight on the bar of a 70 year old man? Totally missing the vibe. You are dregs, completely soulless and without value to civilization. BUG MEN! https://t.co/1c2xJg3thi — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 24, 2023

But the memes were hilarious.

Who would you take health advice from? 💉 🍔 vs. 💪🏼 ☀️ pic.twitter.com/hjVeNNKanR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 24, 2023

On Saturday the photos of RFK Jr. working out were everywhere. Today you can’t find them on Twitter. It’s weird how that works, huh?

The globalist left is VERY threatened by Robert Kennedy Jr.