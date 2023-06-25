69-Year-Old Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Shirtless Beefcake Photos Hit the Internet and Go Viral – Then Quickly Censored and Disappeared on Twitter

by

Photos of 69-year-old Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. working out and shirtless hit the internet on Saturday.

The photos and video show Robert F. Kennedy pumping iron outside in jeans with friends. The son of former US Attorney General Robert Kennedy looks like a chiseled 20-year-old.

There is even video.

Not bad for a 69-year-old!

We downloaded the video since it is now being censored and erased off of Twitter.

Joyless leftists paid for by Groper Joe and the regime, did not like these beefcake shots – at all!

But the memes were hilarious.

On Saturday the photos of RFK Jr. working out were everywhere. Today you can’t find them on Twitter. It’s weird how that works, huh?

The globalist left is VERY threatened by Robert Kennedy Jr.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
