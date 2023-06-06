6 Women Under Age 40 Found Dead Within 100 Miles of Each Other Around Portland Raising Speculation of Serial Killer on the Loose

Authorities are investigating the deaths of six women, all under age 40, that have been found within 100 of each other in forested or rural areas around Portland according to KGW8 News.

The tragic discoveries have led to speculation that a serial killer is on the loose.

The New York Post reports:

Five different law enforcement agencies are investigating the women’s deaths — and at least three of the agencies have said they are working with the others to determine if the cases could be connected and have a single perpetrator, according to officials and the local publication. In the most recent case, 22-year-old Ashley Real was found dead in a heavily wooded area near Eagle Creek on May 7 after she was last seen at a transit center in late March. Another woman, Joanna Speaks also vanished in late March and her body was found in a rural area of Clark County on April 8. She died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office which declared her death a homicide.

The remains of Bridget Webster were discovered on April 30, the bodies of Charity Perry body and an unidentified Native American woman were found on April 24, and Kristin Smith was found on February 19.

The victims include: