166 Years Ago Today: in Famous Speech Abraham Lincoln Condemns Racist Democrats for Their Pro-Slavery Policies

June 26, 1857 – 166 years ago today–
Abraham Lincoln condemns the Democrat Party for their pro-slavery policies.

Grand Old Partisan highlights a classic condemnation of the Democratic Party’s pro-slavery policies. Springfield, June 26th 1857, Abraham Lincoln delivered an insightful speech. He observed:

“The Republicans inculcate, with whatever of ability they can, that the negro is a man; that his bondage is cruelly wrong, and that the field of his oppression ought not to be enlarged.”

“The Democrats deny his manhood; deny, or dwarf to insignificance, the wrong of his bondage; so far as possible, crush all sympathy for him, and cultivate and excite hatred and disgust against him; compliment themselves as Union-savers for doing so; and call the indefinite outspreading of his bondage “a sacred right of self-government.”

