Zing! Young Liberal Activist Goes on Tirade about His Suspected Funding Ties to DNC – Then Gets Dunked On by Twitter Community Notes

Harry Sisson is a content creator on TikTok. Because he is a young liberal Harry gets to keep and grow his account. Young conservatives have to continually recreate new accounts as they are frequently banned on the platform.
Harry recently put out a Tweet explaining how he is not getting paid to create content for the left.
Harry Sisson: MAGA trolls have claimed that I’m paid by the DNC and the White House but that is simply not true 👇
MAGA trolls have claimed that I’m paid by the DNC and the White House but that is simply not true 👇 pic.twitter.com/rweLcESO5v
That’s when Twitter Community Notes gave Harry a hand. Twitter Community notes posted that Harry is being paid by Palette Management.
Palette Management is being paid by the DNC.
Palette represents Harry Sisson. Ouch!
Palette Management represents @harryjsisson and @chrisdmowrey. Both deny being paid shills for the Democrat Party.
According to FEC records, Palette regularly receives payments from the DNC. Big ones.
Who do you think they’re paying on behalf of the DNC? pic.twitter.com/iqK181RKkE
