Zing! Young Liberal Activist Goes on Tirade about His Suspected Funding Ties to DNC – Then Gets Dunked On by Twitter Community Notes

Harry Sisson is a content creator on TikTok. Because he is a young liberal Harry gets to keep and grow his account. Young conservatives have to continually recreate new accounts as they are frequently banned on the platform.

Harry recently put out a Tweet explaining how he is not getting paid to create content for the left.

Harry Sisson: MAGA trolls have claimed that I’m paid by the DNC and the White House but that is simply not true 👇

That’s when Twitter Community Notes gave Harry a hand. Twitter Community notes posted that Harry is being paid by Palette Management.

Palette Management is being paid by the DNC.

Via Catturd2



Palette represents Harry Sisson. Ouch!