“You Made the Choice to Make New York City a Sanctuary City, Now It’s Time to Pay Up” – Suffolk County Rep. Nick LaLota BLASTS Mayor Adams for Trying to Deport Illegal Aliens from His Sanctuary City (VIDEO)

Adams says New York is at a breaking point due to the number of migrants who keep arriving in the city and needing services.

It was recently reported that it’s costing New York City up to $5 million dollars a day to house and feed illegal immigrants.

Adams stated that the federal government has only provided $30 million despite the city spending over $1 billion and is expected to spend close to $4.3 billion.

“Thirty million dollars comes nowhere near what the city is paying for a national problem,” said Adam.

New York City is one of the cities in New York that considers to be a sanctuary jurisdiction for illegal aliens.

However, neighboring counties of New York City are worried about a new plan by Eric Adams to relocate illegal aliens out of the city.

Several Suffolk County officials held a press conference this weekend after Democrat-Socialist New York City Mayor Eric Adams started migrating illegal aliens to Long Island and neighboring communities.

ABC7 reported that Long Island citizens don’t want the spillover from the sanctuary city nearby. The officials said they are hiring a lawyer to stop New York City from sending their illegals to Suffolk County. New York City proudly voted to be a sanctuary city. Suffolk County did not.

During the press conference, Rep. Nick LaLota from Suffolk County and Long Island put Mayor Adams on notice. LaLota told Adams, “Put your money where your mouth is… You made the choice to make New York City a sanctuary city… Now it’s time for you to pay up the money!”

Long Island Rep. Nick LaLota: We must continue to be a nation of rules and laws. Contrary to that, New York city officials have bragged for years that they were a sanctuary city, that rules and laws did not apply to people who are in this country illegally. If you’re in the five boroughs, that is the policy choice that officials of New York City consciously made and bragged about for years. US. Concurrent with a lack of rule of law. The Biden administration has allowed more than a million (5 million) illegal immigrants to cross our southern border between ports of entry to get to our country. We here in Suffolk county are 2000 miles from the southern border, but we are to become a border county because of the Biden administration’s failed border policies and the sanctuary city policies of New York City, which have tended to become a magnet drawing people across that southern border. New York City has made those policy choices. Their elected officials have not only put those choices into law, they have held press conferences bragging about that. They have made those choices. Predictably, their resources have now become overrun. Homeless folks, veterans, mentally impaired. People who are suffering from substance abuse now have less or no resources because of the predictable reaction of so many people the predictable reaction of so many people coming to New York city for those sanctuary city policies. I say to the mayor of New York City, sir, put your money where your mouth is. Yes, you have made those choices to make New York City a sanctuary city. Those are your choices, Sir. Now it’s time for you to put up the money and the resources to accept the consequences of those public choices. Suffolk county has put itself, via the elected officials behind me on a different trajectory. We have different values that honor law abiding citizens and taxpayers before anybody else.

Rep. LaLota did not hold back. What a speech!

