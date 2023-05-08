Women’s Clothing Brand Anthropologie Takes a Page From Bud Light’s Marketing Plan

On Thursday, women’s clothing brand Women’s clothing brand Anthropologie shared an ad on Instagram featuring male model Harper Watters in a series of dresses.

The captain reads, “To quote @theharperwatters, “Never anthro-pologize for being fabulous! Loving these #UnexpectedAndUnforgettablelooks.” (Obviously, we couldn’t agree more!) Twirl to the link in bio to shop bold, beautiful dresses for every solo.

After almost immediate backlash, the company disabled comments.

Twitter users captured comments before they were disabled and deleted by Anthropologie.

Women are commenting on other Anthropologie posts to let them know they’re not interested in seeing dudes in dresses. pic.twitter.com/G9QJgsplb7 — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) May 4, 2023

“So you hired the patriarchy to sell women’s clothing then turned the comments off when we all weren’t jumping up and down in pigtails like Dylan Mulvaney over it? ITS DONE. STOP ERASING WOMEN. Fire the director and marketing team. Save yourselves.”

“Seriously? I don’t want to see a man’s bulge as he’s twirling in a dress. This is not the way to go Anthropologie. Looks like my recent purchases are going back to the store.”

“Later Antho. You should’ve learned from Budweiser.”

“Taking bets on how many times [Anthropologie] can silence women in one evening… First with the ad, and next disabling comments. You may not hear us, but we’ve certainly gotten your message loud and clear.”