WHO Issues Warning on “Unusual” Surge of Severe Myocarditis Cases in Newborns and Infants

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm over a significant increase in cases of “severe myocarditis” among newborns and infants in Wales and England.

The WHO issued a warning on Tuesday, drawing attention to a worrying increase in these severe cases of myocarditis between June 2022 and March 2023 and recommending increased awareness and further investigation into the underlying causes.

“On 5 April 2023, the National IHR Focal Point for the United Kingdom informed WHO of an increase in severe myocarditis in neonates associated with enterovirus infection in Wales,” according to the news release.

There were ten newborns hospitalized with myocarditis, and one of them died.

“Between June 2022 and April 2023, ten hospitalized neonates with a positive enterovirus Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test were found to have myocarditis. Seven of the ten cases had further subtyping, with either coxsackie B3 or coxsackie B4 identified. As of 5 May 2023, one patient was still hospitalized, and one had died.”

According to a UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) representative who spoke with The Epoch Times, there were also five cases of myocarditis in England.

Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, can lead to significant complications and, in severe cases, even result in heart failure. Typically, enterovirus infections in neonates and young infants tend to be mild and self-limiting. However, the recent surge in severe myocarditis cases with adverse outcomes in this population is highly unusual and warrants immediate attention.

“Although enterovirus infections are common in neonates and young infants, the reported increase in myocarditis with severe outcomes in neonates and infants associated with enterovirus infection is unusual,” said WHO.

WHO added that epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

More from the WHO’s news release: