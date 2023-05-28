White House and Republicans Each Release Debt Ceiling Talking Points to Sell Deal

Copies of talking points by the respective sides on the debt ceiling “agreement in principle” reached Saturday night between Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) were sent out to Democrats and Republicans to sell the deal. Each set of talking points played up different parts of the deal to appeal to their respective party members.

NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur posted copies of the talking points to Twitter.

And here are the House GOP talking points, obtained by @katiadoyl. Titled “The Fiscal Responsibility Act,” they highlight spending cuts, rescinding unspent Covid funds, NEPA changes and Administrative Pay-Go. pic.twitter.com/giEmTqejX6 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 28, 2023

New: White House talking points just sent to Hill Democrats and chiefs of staff, obtained by NBC News. How they're selling debt limit deal: —"budget agreement"

—2 year spending deal, 2 years of debt limit

—No budget caps post-2025

—No changes to Medicaid, student loans or IRAct pic.twitter.com/Fy5UTDHoNn — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 28, 2023







McCarthy spoke to reporters earlier, saying the deal “has historic reductions in spending, consequential reforms that will lift people out of poverty into the workforce, rein in government overreach, there are no new taxes, no new government programs.”

Biden issued a statement saying while the deal is a “compromise”, it “protects my and Congressional Democrats’ key priorities and legislative accomplishments.”

Greg Price noted the White House dunking on the House Freedom Caucus:

White House talking points are bragging about victory over the @freedomcaucus and keeping spending the same. pic.twitter.com/jUnSJEgHnh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 28, 2023

GOP Congressmen with different takes on the deal.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), “I listened to Speaker McCarthy earlier tonight outline the deal with President Biden and I am appalled by the debt ceiling surrender. The bottom line is that the U.S. will have $35 trillion of debt in January, 2025. That is completely unacceptable.”

I listened to Speaker McCarthy earlier tonight outline the deal with President Biden and I am appalled by the debt ceiling surrender. The bottom line is that the U.S. will have $35 trillion of debt in January, 2025. That is completely unacceptable. — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) May 28, 2023

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), “Tonight @SpeakerMcCarthy updated the @HouseGOP about the deal agreed to with @POTUS — It cuts spending for the first time in our nation’s history and caps it at 1% for the next 6 years. As I’ve said: we must negotiate, we must cut spending, & we cannot default. We have done that…The bill will also stop the hiring of IRS agents for ‘23, clawback unallocated COVID money, reform NEPA, strengthen work requirements for TANF and SNAP, restart student loan payments, protect Social Security and Medicare, and fully fund our veterans and our military…Finally it will rein in Executive overreach and compel a functioning appropriations process by imposing a 99% CR-level cap unless all appropriations bills are passed…While no one is going to be happy about every aspect of the bill, it represents a compromise and a major step forward for our country. Voters elected me to serve as a check & balance on the Biden Administration & that is exactly what I have done. I will be voting for this bill.”

The bill will also stop the hiring of IRS agents for ‘23, clawback unallocated COVID money, reform NEPA, strengthen work requirements for TANF and SNAP, restart student loan payments, protect Social Security and Medicare, and fully fund our veterans and our military. — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) May 28, 2023

While no one is going to be happy about every aspect of the bill, it represents a compromise and a major step forward for our country. Voters elected me to serve as a check & balance on the Biden Administration & that is exactly what I have done. I will be voting for this bill. — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) May 28, 2023

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), “This “deal” is insanity. A $4T debt ceiling increase with virtually no cuts is not what we agreed to. Not gonna vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better.”

This “deal” is insanity. A $4T debt ceiling increase with virtually no cuts is not what we agreed to. Not gonna vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) May 28, 2023

The text of the bill has yet to be written. McCarthy is honoring the 72 hour rule so a vote is planned for Thursday, indicating it will take a day or two to write the bill based on the “agreement in principle.”