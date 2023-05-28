White House and Republicans Each Release Debt Ceiling Talking Points to Sell Deal

by

Copies of talking points by the respective sides on the debt ceiling “agreement in principle” reached Saturday night between Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) were sent out to Democrats and Republicans to sell the deal. Each set of talking points played up different parts of the deal to appeal to their respective party members.

Oval Office debt ceiling meeting with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Speaker McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Schumer and House Minority Leader Jeffries, May 16, 2023, White House photo.

NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur posted copies of the talking points to Twitter.



McCarthy spoke to reporters earlier, saying the deal “has historic reductions in spending, consequential reforms that will lift people out of poverty into the workforce, rein in government overreach, there are no new taxes, no new government programs.”

Biden issued a statement saying while the deal is a “compromise”, it “protects my and Congressional Democrats’ key priorities and legislative accomplishments.”

Greg Price noted the White House dunking on the House Freedom Caucus:

GOP Congressmen with different takes on the deal.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), “I listened to Speaker McCarthy earlier tonight outline the deal with President Biden and I am appalled by the debt ceiling surrender. The bottom line is that the U.S. will have $35 trillion of debt in January, 2025. That is completely unacceptable.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), “Tonight @SpeakerMcCarthy updated the @HouseGOP about the deal agreed to with @POTUS — It cuts spending for the first time in our nation’s history and caps it at 1% for the next 6 years. As I’ve said: we must negotiate, we must cut spending, & we cannot default. We have done that…The bill will also stop the hiring of IRS agents for ‘23, clawback unallocated COVID money, reform NEPA, strengthen work requirements for TANF and SNAP, restart student loan payments, protect Social Security and Medicare, and fully fund our veterans and our military…Finally it will rein in Executive overreach and compel a functioning appropriations process by imposing a 99% CR-level cap unless all appropriations bills are passed…While no one is going to be happy about every aspect of the bill, it represents a compromise and a major step forward for our country. Voters elected me to serve as a check & balance on the Biden Administration & that is exactly what I have done. I will be voting for this bill.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), “This “deal” is insanity. A $4T debt ceiling increase with virtually no cuts is not what we agreed to. Not gonna vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better.”

The text of the bill has yet to be written. McCarthy is honoring the 72 hour rule so a vote is planned for Thursday, indicating it will take a day or two to write the bill based on the “agreement in principle.”

