White House BARS New York Post From Attending Joe Biden’s Only Public Event Today

The Biden White House barred the New York Post from attending Monday’s event in the South Court Auditorium as prosecutors consider charges against Hunter Biden.
Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg on Monday delivered remarks on flight delays and cancelations from Biden’s fake White House set in the South Court Auditorium.
Biden mumbled through his remarks before shuffling away and refusing to answer questions.
Only 30 reporters were present.
The White House press office blocked the New York Post from attending Biden’s only public event for the day.
According to The Post, there were 20 empty seats in the South Court Auditorium on Monday, but their request for a press credential was still denied.
The New York Post reported:
The White House press office barred The Post from attending President Biden’s only daytime public event Monday as federal prosecutors near a decision on criminally charging first son Hunter Biden for tax fraud and other crimes.
The Post has closely covered the president’s ties to his relatives’ foreign dealings and first reported in October 2020 on files from Hunter’s abandoned laptop that link Joe Biden to ventures in China and Ukraine.
Biden, who falsely characterized The Post’s reporting as Russian disinformation, appeared with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to talk about airline policies in the White House-adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building
In a Monday email, White House staff informed The Post: “We are unable to accommodate your credential request to attend the Investing in Airline Accountability Remarks on 5/8. The remarks will be live-streamed and can be viewed at WH.gov. Thank you for understanding. We will let you know if a credential becomes available.”
The email does not claim that the exclusion is due to “space limitations” — an excuse that was used until recently to justify the press office’s mysterious prescreening of reporters let into large presidential events, which under past administrations were open to all journalists on White House grounds.