White House BARS New York Post From Attending Joe Biden’s Only Public Event Today

The Biden White House barred the New York Post from attending Monday’s event in the South Court Auditorium as prosecutors consider charges against Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg on Monday delivered remarks on flight delays and cancelations from Biden’s fake White House set in the South Court Auditorium.

Biden mumbled through his remarks before shuffling away and refusing to answer questions.

Only 30 reporters were present.

The White House press office blocked the New York Post from attending Biden’s only public event for the day.

According to The Post, there were 20 empty seats in the South Court Auditorium on Monday, but their request for a press credential was still denied.

The New York Post reported: