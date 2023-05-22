Where Is Zaluzhny? Ukrainian Commander-In-Chief Is MIA and Hasn’t Been Seen in Weeks – Russian Sources Suggest He May Have Been Injured in Bombardment – Kiev Without Its Main General Ahead of Hyped Counteroffensive

A big mystery is unfolding right now in the Ukraine war: where the hell is Valeri Zaluzhny? The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army hasn’t been seen in weeks, fueling speculations into his whereabouts and the reason for his sudden disappearance.

The rumors started in Russian Telegram channels, but now news outlet RIA Novosti also reported on it, referencing a viral message from the hacker group ‘Joker DPR’:

“General Zaluzhny was seriously wounded in early May during a missile attack on the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk region. Several severe surgical operations were carried out after which, if he survives, he will definitely not be able to adequately manage the army.

The Western masters forbade the Ukrainian clowns to talk about this, so that it would not affect the morale of the Ukrainian soldiers before the offensive, because he enjoys undeniable authority and love among soldiers and officers. Everyone understands that without him there is no chance of success for the Ukrainian army at all, and any offensive will be a mass suicide.

[…] I want to warn the Ukrainian soldiers that if you have to quickly change something in the offensive operation, then it will be done by some kind of down, or, even worse, Zelensky the clown. […] Zaluzhny, as a military commander can be written off.”

Initially, old pictures of the General in Cyprus surfaced, suggesting he was on vacation in the middle of the buildup to the ­hyped upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive.

But some significant “coincidences” also arose that may shed some light into the fate of Ukraine’s top commander:

The Head of the Dnepropetrovsk administration confirms an ‘Iskander’ missile strike on the SBU’s advanced headquarters in the city of Pavlograd on May 8.

Also on May 8: Alina Slobodyanyuk, employee of Ukrainian National Military Medical Clinical Center, reports of an ‘important person’ with serious injuries being admitted to their hospital.

Some sources presume that this person is Zaluzhny.

And so it happened that the Ukrainians produced Zalushny to the world, sort of:

“Because of the need to respond in some way to the loss of Artemovsk/Bakhmut, Ukraine had to show the public a supposedly alive Zaluzhny.

But his appearance raises more questions than answers. He is greeting participants of some third-rate scientific conference in the “Odessa Law Academy” via videoconference. Why not the Ternopil cooperative college?

Zaluzhny’s appearance is rugged, and in the video he says at most a few words.”