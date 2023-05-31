What Debt Ceiling Crisis? Biden Regime to Send Another $300M Package for Ukraine

No need to wait for the flawed uniparty debt ceiling deal vote!

On Wednesday, the Biden regime announced the release of a new $300 million defense aid package for Ukraine.

From the press release:

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the Biden Administration’s thirty-ninth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It includes key capabilities to support Ukraine’s air defenders as they bravely protect Ukraine’s soldiers, civilians, and critical infrastructure amid Russia’s continuing air strikes killing civilians across Ukraine. This security assistance package also contains artillery, anti-armor capabilities, and ammunition, including tens of millions of rounds of small arms ammunition, valued at up to $300 million to help Ukraine continue to defend its sovereign territory. The capabilities in this package include: • Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems; • AIM-7 missiles for air defense; • Avenger air defense systems; • Stinger anti-aircraft systems; • Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); • 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; • 105mm tank ammunition; • Precision aerial munitions; • Zuni aircraft rockets; • Munitions for Unmanned Aerial Systems; • AT-4 anti-armor systems; • Over 30 million rounds of small arms ammunition; • Mine clearing equipment and systems; • Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing; • Night vision devices; • Spare parts, generators, and other field equipment. The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.

According to DOD, Since the start of the Biden regime, the United States has committed over $38.3 billion of taxpayer’s money in security aid to Ukraine. Of this total, over $37.6 billion has been allocated since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby said during a press conference Wednesday that the United States will “continue to support Ukraine and help give them the things that they need to better defend themselves as part of all that effort”

