Violence flared Friday after Nebraska lawmakers rejected the demands of pro-abortion and pro-transgender protests.

As noted by the Lincoln Journal-Star, one woman was arrested after trying to push past a Nebraska state trooper while another protester, who was being arrested for alleged interfering with troopers, was being taken into custody.

Troopers arrested six people at the Nebraska State Capitol building today for various offenses, including this incident caught on a security camera in which a person punched a Trooper. No injuries to anyone involved. Details: https://t.co/QMzTjpAt6u pic.twitter.com/6ceBTA3UGz — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) May 20, 2023

In all, six people were arrested after the unruly demonstrations at the state Capitol in Lincoln.

The anger was directed at lawmakers who passed a ban on most abortions after a baby is 12 weeks old, as well as new restrictions on transgender procedures for anyone under the age of 19, according to the New York Post.

This is what de-escalation looks like — forcibly removing yourself from a situation. Thanks to @NEStatePatrol for recognizing what that looks like & acting accordingly. Lest we forget it was just a year ago a Seeing Red protestor was arrested at our event for assault 🤡 https://t.co/J7cbDm54z5 pic.twitter.com/XjAmtx107G — Nebraska Freedom Coalition (@NebraskaFreedom) May 20, 2023

During the session, protesters threw what appeared to be bloody tampons from the gallery, leading to the galley to be cleared. After the chamber was closed due to the outbursts, protests chanted “shame, shame” in the Capitol’s rotunda, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

On the other side, pop singer Lizzo spoke out against the bill during a concert and one legislator rebuked lawmakers for their votes.

A sad day for trans youth and those who seek abortions in Nebraska. LB574 was just passed 33-15. The bill bans abortion at 10 weeks, and gives the Chief Medical Authority in Nebraska the right to ban gender affirming care. Massive protests from the rotunda as it happened. pic.twitter.com/VhyWZV5zgD — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) May 19, 2023

Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt called out a GOP colleague who complained about missing their grandson’s graduation while simultaneously helping to pass a bill, LB574, that combines a ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors with a 12-week abortion ban in the state pic.twitter.com/siKicjrF2l — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 19, 2023

Amazing. Lizzo, in front of thousands of people, confronts LB574 – a gender affirming care ban and abortion ban – in Nebraska tonight. “Don’t let anyone tell you who you are. These laws aren’t real. YOU are real.”pic.twitter.com/UqzIvaUA1T — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) May 20, 2023

“My thanks to our State Troopers and Capitol Security Team for keeping our senators, legislative staff members, and our citizenry safe while they gathered to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Republican Gov. Jim Pillen posted on Twitter.

Pillen, who said he would sign the measure, also released a statement about the law.

“All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity. These kids deserve the opportunity to grow and explore who they are and want to be, and they can do so without making irreversible decisions that should be made when they are fully grown,” he said.

Thank you Nebraska State @senatormachaela for fighting for #Transgender community. Also @NebPublicMedia for allowing me to watch during my lunch. pic.twitter.com/8LMDD983CV — Edward T Ventura Jr. (@ventura_omaha) May 19, 2023

This is an elected state official in Nebraska. Mental illness on display and celebrated as normal. What on earth is happening to our country? pic.twitter.com/FdQQNawF9P — Emma (@AKfortySlevin) May 19, 2023



Democratic state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh chanted again sting the bill, saying, “We need trans people! We love trans people!”

Republican state Sen. Kathleen Kauth, who authored the provisions of the bill impacting transgender procedures, said the bill was designed to protect youth from making mistakes they would regret later in life.

“It does not mean by any stretch of the imagination that we hate them. Quite to the contrary: We love them,” she said.

