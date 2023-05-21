Watch: Pro-Trans Protester Punches Police Officer During Capitol Mob, 6 People Arrested

by

Violence flared Friday after Nebraska lawmakers rejected the demands of pro-abortion and pro-transgender protests.

As noted by the Lincoln Journal-Star, one woman was arrested after trying to push past a Nebraska state trooper while another protester, who was being arrested for alleged interfering with troopers, was being taken into custody.

In all, six people were arrested after the unruly demonstrations at the state Capitol in Lincoln.

The anger was directed at lawmakers who passed a ban on most abortions after a baby is 12 weeks old, as well as new restrictions on transgender procedures for anyone under the age of 19, according to the New York Post.

During the session, protesters threw what appeared to be bloody tampons from the gallery, leading to the galley to be cleared. After the chamber was closed due to the outbursts, protests chanted “shame, shame” in the Capitol’s rotunda, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

On the other side, pop singer Lizzo spoke out against the bill during a concert and one legislator rebuked lawmakers for their votes.

“My thanks to our State Troopers and Capitol Security Team for keeping our senators, legislative staff members, and our citizenry safe while they gathered to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Republican Gov. Jim Pillen posted on Twitter.

Pillen, who said he would sign the measure, also released a statement about the law.

“All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity. These kids deserve the opportunity to grow and explore who they are and want to be, and they can do so without making irreversible decisions that should be made when they are fully grown,” he said.


Democratic state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh chanted again sting the bill, saying, “We need trans people! We love trans people!”

Republican state Sen. Kathleen Kauth, who authored the provisions of the bill impacting transgender procedures, said the bill was designed to protect youth from making mistakes they would regret later in life.

“It does not mean by any stretch of the imagination that we hate them. Quite to the contrary: We love them,” she said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Photo of author
The Western Journal

You can email Jack Davis, The Western Journal here, and read more of Jack Davis, The Western Journal's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.