WATCH: Italian Police Deliver Beatdown to Transgender After He Attacked Them and Allegedly Exposed Himself to Children

Milan, Italy – Recorded video this week caught Italian police smacking around a “transgender female” (biological male) while he was resisting arrest for allegedly exposing himself to children and threatening their lives.

According to Reduxx, the incident occurred Wednesday morning at the Istituto Comprensivo Casa Del Sole, a primary school near Trotter Park. Local reports later confirmed the sick man was a Brazilian national.

The pervert reportedly does not have Italian residency.

Reduxx reported the individual stripped naked in front of children at the school and threatened to infect every single person (including children) at the school with the AIDS virus (HIV). As Americans know by now, there is no cure for AIDS and it is 100% fatal.

Police arrived on scene at 8:15 AM according to L’Unione Sarda. They quickly arrested the man and placed him in the police car, seemingly putting an end to the whole ordeal.

Things then took a somewhat shocking turn. The trans tried to cut himself with hair pins, claiming that he wanted to infect the officers with HIV. He then feigned an injury which led police to stop the vehicle.

As Reduxx reported, the transgender violently attacked the police and briefly escaped.

The police eventually caught up and foiled the trans individual’s escape by beating him with batons and using pepper spray. The suspect at no time attempted to cooperate.

Brutal y cobarde agresión de la policía italiana a una mujer trans desarmada en Milán, ya en suelo la rocían con gas lacrimógeno, la revientan a patadas y muelen a porrazos cuatro agentes. Ella pide clemencia, grita de dolor y se intenta proteger con las manos por delante y ellos… pic.twitter.com/OK0OIJZJxt — Carla Antonelli / 🏳️‍⚧️☂️ (@CarlaAntonelli) May 25, 2023

Leftists predictably erupted in anger over the response from police and attempted to spread misinformation.

3 Italian police brutally assaulted, pepper sprayed and kicked an unarmed trans-woman in Milan.

Criminalizing & inciting violence against “transgenderism” has lethal consequences… the so called “gender ideology” is used to justify Gov’t discrimination.pic.twitter.com/9H7M4aLqKo — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) May 24, 2023

Came back to Twitter just to share this. Today 4 cops in Milan beat up and pepper sprayed an harmless trans woman. I’m honestly so scared about being trans in Italy, I feel less and less safe day by day. https://t.co/k4a66Ky5Sx — Mavi (@KikiHana__) May 24, 2023

The heroic police officers were placed under investigation by prosecutors and have been placed on leave by left-wing Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala.

Far-left politicians in Italy are also demanding the case be brought to the Chamber of Deputies — Italy’s lower house of Parliament — for review according to Adnkronos.