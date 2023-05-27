WATCH: Italian Police Deliver Beatdown to Transgender After He Attacked Them and Allegedly Exposed Himself to Children

Credit: Reduxx

Milan, Italy – Recorded video this week caught Italian police smacking around a “transgender female” (biological male) while he was resisting arrest for allegedly exposing himself to children and threatening their lives.

According to Reduxx, the incident occurred Wednesday morning at the Istituto Comprensivo Casa Del Sole, a primary school near Trotter Park. Local reports later confirmed the sick man was a Brazilian national.

The pervert reportedly does not have Italian residency.

Reduxx reported the individual stripped naked in front of children at the school and threatened to infect every single person (including children) at the school with the AIDS virus (HIV). As Americans know by now, there is no cure for AIDS and it is 100% fatal.

Police arrived on scene at 8:15 AM according to L’Unione Sarda. They quickly arrested the man and placed him in the police car, seemingly putting an end to the whole ordeal.

Things then took a somewhat shocking turn. The trans tried to cut himself with hair pins, claiming that he wanted to infect the officers with HIV. He then feigned an injury which led police to stop the vehicle.

As Reduxx reported, the transgender violently attacked the police and briefly escaped.

The police eventually caught up and foiled the trans individual’s escape by beating him with batons and using pepper spray. The suspect at no time attempted to cooperate.

WATCH:

Leftists predictably erupted in anger over the response from police and attempted to spread misinformation.

The heroic police officers were placed under investigation by prosecutors and have been placed on leave by left-wing Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala.

Far-left politicians in Italy are also demanding the case be brought to the Chamber of Deputies — Italy’s lower house of Parliament — for review according to Adnkronos.

“I intend to go all the way on this matter,” Ilaria Cucchi of the Italian Left Party told the outlet. “The perpetrators of this violence should not think they will get away with it.”

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

