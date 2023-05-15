WATCH: Feminist Miller Lite Ad Resurfaces as Bud Light Sales Plummet Amid Dylan Mulvaney Fiasco

Miller Lite’s ad featuring an unattractive feminist comedian was making the rounds on Monday.

The ad was originally featured in March, but it went viral this week after the Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney fiasco.

Comedian Ilana Glazer is seen walking by old Miller Lite advertisements featuring pretty women in bikinis and vowing to turn them into compost.

“Here’s a little known fact: women were among the very first to brew beer ever. From Mesopotamia to the Middle Ages to Colonial America, women were the ones doing the brewing,” Glazer says. “Centuries later, how did the industry pay homage to the founding mothers of beer? They put us in bikinis.”

She added, “Miller Lite has been scouring the internet for all this sh*t and buying it back so that we can turn it into good sh*t for women brewers. Literally ‘Good $#!T.'”

Replacing pretty women in bikinis with homely feminists sounds like a great idea, Miller Lite!

WATCH:

At least Miller Lie featured a real woman?

Bud Light sales cratered after they featured transgender pervert Dylan Mulvaney.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

