WATCH: DC Man Goes on a Violent Rampage Inside a Chipotle and Throws Multiple Items at Employee – Man Was Triggered by the Employee’s Reaction to Him Trying to Steal Taco Ingredients

A DC man was captured on tape going on one of the biggest rampages you will ever see.

Fox 5 DC obtained surveillance video Friday showing man going on a warpath inside a Washington DC Chipotle and attempting to assault an employee.

The video starts with the man trying to reach for a plate of taco ingredients and a female Chipotle employee reacts by promptly tossing the nourishment into the trash.

This sets off the man. He responds by throwing lettuce and other types of food right at the employee. The worker again throws the items in the garbage.

WATCH:

But the man’s baby tantrum does not stop there. He next picks up huge pile of napkins and throws them across the table.

The crazed loon concludes his rampage by picking up the expensive cash register and trying to hit the employee. He badly misses.

The employee explained to Fox 5 DC why the man went on such a childish warpath.

He tried to steal them (taco ingredients), and he didn’t get away with it because I threw them in the trash. And then he just got mad after that. A lot of crazy stuff happens at this Chipotle, but not that.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) says the man left the location on a rental scooter and was last seen heading southbound in the 1000 block of 5th St. NW.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laurie Schalow released the following statement to Fox Business on Friday:

We are aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred in one of our Washington, D.C. restaurants last month. The health and safety of our employees is our greatest priority, and we will continue working closely with authorities to ensure justice is served for individuals that do not treat our teams with the respect they deserve.

Fox Business reports the MPD are offering a reward for up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and an indictment. The incident remains under investigation.