WATCH: Biden Struggles to Open His Umbrella After He Arrives in Japan For G7 Summit

Joe Biden on Wednesday left the White House for a trip to Japan without answering any questions from reporters.

He ‘jogged’ across the South Lawn to Marine One as he waved at reporters.

WATCH:

Joe Biden takes no questions as he leaves for a trip to Japan. pic.twitter.com/XxjNz3wEcl — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) May 17, 2023

Biden arrived in Japan on Thursday for the G7 Summit and it took him over a minute to figure out how to open his umbrella.

Rahm Emmanuel, the ambassador to Japan, had to step in and hold an umbrella over Joe Biden’s head in a torrential downpour.

WATCH:

Umbrella – 1

Joe Biden – 0 pic.twitter.com/0xkD22oA24 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2023

Biden participated in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan ahead of the summit.