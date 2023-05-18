WATCH: Biden Struggles to Open His Umbrella After He Arrives in Japan For G7 Summit

Joe Biden on Wednesday left the White House for a trip to Japan without answering any questions from reporters.
He ‘jogged’ across the South Lawn to Marine One as he waved at reporters.
Joe Biden takes no questions as he leaves for a trip to Japan. pic.twitter.com/XxjNz3wEcl
Biden arrived in Japan on Thursday for the G7 Summit and it took him over a minute to figure out how to open his umbrella.
Rahm Emmanuel, the ambassador to Japan, had to step in and hold an umbrella over Joe Biden’s head in a torrential downpour.
Biden participated in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan ahead of the summit.