Veteran Confronts Texas National Guard for Ignoring Gov. Abbott’s Order to Stop Illegal Alien Invasion (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit reported Friday that armed federal agents faced off against reporters trying to document illegal alien migrants being boarded onto buses at the El Paso, Texas after Title 42 expired.

A federal worker in civilian clothes told the reporters they were protecting the “privacy” of the migrants. The feds moved a Border Patrol truck in front of the reporters to block their view. A protester can be heard denouncing the Biden administration’s policies.

Infowars host Owen Shroyer traveled to the open US border with Mexico.

Shroyer released video of armed federal agents protecting illegal aliens as they invade the US. Owen pointed out the obvious hypocrisy. The armed federal agents were sent to border to protect illegals entering our country.

“Look at this, they get protected with guns but the Democrats want to take guns from you. So guns to protect illegal immigrants but you all aren’t allowed to have guns when the Democrats ban all of your assault weapons. This is just ludicrous man. This is a clown world I live in… Open borders law enforcement. This is what you get when clowns run your country,” Owen Shroyer.

An epic video exclusively captured by Infowars showed a U.S. veteran confronting the Texas National Guard for failing to enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-Texas) orders to stop the flow of illegal immigrants.

“Your job is to follow orders from the governor of Texas. He is your Commander-in-Chief,” the veteran told the troops.

“I’m not in the mood, so what you need to do is back off–” one guardsman said.

“What you need to do is follow the order that the governor set forth. That’s what you need to do, because that’s your job as Texas National Guard,” veteran responded.

“You guys are facilitating buses. The governor set an order to slow down the influx of illegal immigrants. You guys aren’t doing that. Where’s your pride in following orders, man?” the veteran asked.

“You’re wearing that uniform to represent our state of Texas, not the border patrol,” he added.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

