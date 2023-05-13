Veteran Confronts Texas National Guard for Ignoring Gov. Abbott’s Order to Stop Illegal Alien Invasion (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit reported Friday that armed federal agents faced off against reporters trying to document illegal alien migrants being boarded onto buses at the El Paso, Texas after Title 42 expired.

A federal worker in civilian clothes told the reporters they were protecting the “privacy” of the migrants. The feds moved a Border Patrol truck in front of the reporters to block their view. A protester can be heard denouncing the Biden administration’s policies.

EL PASO- Border Patrol agents try to block the press from filming the first bus being loaded with illegal immigrants being brought into the US from Juarez. One CBP agent asks me to back up stating “we’re trying to protect the privacy please” pic.twitter.com/WH9R0mm34l — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 12, 2023

Infowars host Owen Shroyer traveled to the open US border with Mexico.

Shroyer released video of armed federal agents protecting illegal aliens as they invade the US. Owen pointed out the obvious hypocrisy. The armed federal agents were sent to border to protect illegals entering our country.

“Look at this, they get protected with guns but the Democrats want to take guns from you. So guns to protect illegal immigrants but you all aren’t allowed to have guns when the Democrats ban all of your assault weapons. This is just ludicrous man. This is a clown world I live in… Open borders law enforcement. This is what you get when clowns run your country,” Owen Shroyer.

An epic video exclusively captured by Infowars showed a U.S. veteran confronting the Texas National Guard for failing to enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-Texas) orders to stop the flow of illegal immigrants.

“Your job is to follow orders from the governor of Texas. He is your Commander-in-Chief,” the veteran told the troops.

“I’m not in the mood, so what you need to do is back off–” one guardsman said.

“What you need to do is follow the order that the governor set forth. That’s what you need to do, because that’s your job as Texas National Guard,” veteran responded.

“You guys are facilitating buses. The governor set an order to slow down the influx of illegal immigrants. You guys aren’t doing that. Where’s your pride in following orders, man?” the veteran asked.

“You’re wearing that uniform to represent our state of Texas, not the border patrol,” he added.

WATCH: