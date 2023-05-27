Utah Target Evacuated After Reports of Trans Extremists Threaten to Bomb Multiple Target Locations for Removing Satanic Groomer Products

On Friday afternoon, a bomb threat to multiple locations prompted the evacuation of a Target store in Utah.

The incident unfolded at a Target store located at 810 West 2000 North in Layton, Utah. Law enforcement, including a bomb squad and K9 unit, immediately responded to the scene around 1 pm, according to local news outlet KUTV 2.

All customers and staff were directed to the parking lot as a precautionary measure.

The threats extended beyond the Layton location, with stores in Salt Lake, Taylorsville, and Provo also targeted.

In addition to the incidents in Utah, five Target stores located in Northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania were also threatened.

According to reports, authorities were alerted to the threats after local news stations received emails from trans terrorists threatening to bomb Target for removing Satanic groomer merchandise.

Update: Yesterday it was reported that Target stores in Ohio received multiple bomb threats. Initially, it was suspected the threats came from someone upset about the Pride display, but new details show it was actually an LGBTQ+ ally who said the bomb threats would continue… pic.twitter.com/N8kv8v7R0s — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 27, 2023

“Target is full of [redacted] cowards who turned their back on the LGBT community and decided to cater to homophobic right wing, redneck, bigots, who protested and vandalized their store,’ according to the email sent to Cleveland 9 per Daily Mail. “We won’t stand idly by as the far right continues to hunt us down.”

“We are sending you a message, we placed a bomb in the following Targets,’ the email continued. ‘We will continue to bomb your Targets until you stop cowering and bring back your LBGT merchandise. We will not be erased, we won’t go quietly.'”

Layton Police Sergeant John Ottesen informed KUTV that the threats made in Utah originated from a “bogus email address,” indicating that law enforcement agencies are actively working to trace the source of the threats.

Salt Lake City Police said in a statement to KUTV 2 that there’s no credible threat.

“Officers have worked with the Target Corporation throughout the morning and have determined there is no credible threat to the Target stores in Salt Lake City,” the statement said.

“Officers will continue neighborhood patrols around the Target locations in Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution. We encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to immediately call 911.”

Threats of boycotts and massive backlash across the country prompted Target to scale back during an emergency meeting with the Target Asset Protect & Corporate Security team.