US Track Star and 3X Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Dead at 32

Tori Bowie, a US track and field star who won three Olympic medals has passed away at the age of 32.

The Olympiad was found dead on Tuesday in Florida.

The cause of death is unclear.

“We join our friends at USA Track & Field and across the Olympic community in mourning the passing of 3x Olympic medalist Tori Bowie.” Team USA said on Wednesday morning.

“She was an admired friend, teammate, and a great representative of Team USA. We send our sincere condolences to all who know and loved her.”

We join our friends at USA Track & Field and across the Olympic community in mourning the passing of 3x Olympic medalist Tori Bowie. She was an admired friend, teammate, and a great representative of Team USA. We send our sincere condolences to all who know and loved her. pic.twitter.com/rbZ2JTYeQy — Team USA (@TeamUSA) May 3, 2023

ESPN reported:

Former 100-meter world champion and three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32, her management company said Wednesday. Bowie turned in an electric performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200 and running the anchor leg on a 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to take gold. Growing up in Sand Hill, Mississippi, Bowie was coaxed into track as a teenager and quickly rose up the ranks as a sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Miss, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011. Bowie was taken in by her grandmother as an infant after she was left at a foster home. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track, but Bowie was a fast learner, becoming a state champion in the 100, 200 and long jump before going to college.