US Marshals Arrest Gun-Wielding 15-Year-Old Youth Called “Baby K” for Attempted Murder in School Bus Attack After Month on the Lam

U.S. Marshals tracked down and arrested a 15-year-old boy known as “Baby K” on Tuesday for attempted murder in an attack on a student on a school bus in the D.C. suburb of Prince George’s County, Maryland on May 1. A total of four teens aged 14 and 15, three boys and a girl (the alleged mastermind), have been arrested in the attack on the student. Police say the three boys boarded the bus with Baby K wielding a large handgun that he fired several times at the intended victim. The gun reportedly misfired. Baby K and two other suspects allegedly beat and pistol-whipped the victim instead. All the suspects are currently charged as adults, however their names are being withheld until their “adult” status is affirmed.

D.C. news outlets reported Baby K is a suspect in the murder of the sister of one the youths charged with him in the school bus attack that occurred two days afterward.

Screen images from the school bus surveillance video were released by police after the attack:

PHOTOS: detectives released images of suspects wanted for assault on school bus. Please share and call with info. https://t.co/QVVEJqzlSE pic.twitter.com/Ol4Bmnr15f — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 4, 2023

PG police statement on Baby K’s arrest released Tuesday:

Teenager Who Committed Attempted Murder on School Bus in Custody This afternoon, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), which includes PGPD officers, located and took into custody the 15-year-old male who is charged with the attempted murder of another teenager on a school bus. The suspect goes by the name “Baby K”. He’s charged as an adult in this case. At approximately 2:40 pm, through investigative means, CARFTF members located the suspect in the 6300 block of Baltimore Avenue in the Riverdale Park area. He was taken into custody without incident. On May 1, 2023, at approximately 4:55 pm, officers responded to the report of an assault that occurred on a school bus. The bus had just stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to drop off students. While stopped, three suspects boarded the bus and began to attack the victim who remained on the bus. One of the suspects, later identified as “Baby K”, displayed a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times but detectives believe the weapon malfunctioned. Ammunition was recovered from the bus. The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault. The two other juvenile suspects who committed the attempted murder on the bus are also in custody. A juvenile female is also charged with conspiracy in connection with the case. “Baby K” is charged as an adult with attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional charges. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects and victim were known to each other. Preliminarily, the attempted murder stemmed from a dispute. There will be a media availability Wednesday to discuss the arrest. Anyone with relevant information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 23-0025719.

WRC-TV reported Baby K is a suspect in a murder in D.C. (excerpt):

U.S. marshals arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of attempted murder on a Prince George’s County school bus Tuesday afternoon. Sources say the teen is also wanted in a D.C. homicide. …Prosecutors say a gang-related dispute led to the confrontation. They say it was targeted and planned. Police previously said they arrested a 14-year-old boy from Suitland, a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills and a 14-year-old girl from Oxon Hill described by prosecutors as the “mastermind” of the attack. All four are charged as adults. Two days after the bus attack, 23-year-old Kaijah McCoy of Northeast D.C. was found shot to death in a residential building in the 3700 block of Jamison Street NE, D.C. police said. The school bus attack suspect arrested Tuesday also is wanted in McCoy’s homicide, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News4. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges, if any, he may face in connection to the killing. Trending: Far-Left Singer Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen is Given Brutal New Nickname After He Falls During Concert (VIDEO)

WTTG-TV reported the victim is the sister of one of Baby K’s alleged accomplices (excerpt):

FOX 5 did confirm through sources that Baby K is also connected to a homicide in D.C. He is accused of killing the sister of one of the defendants involved in the bus incident.

Video of Wednesday’s police briefing:

Interview with the victim’s mother: