US Border Patrol Discovers Child Pornography On Chinese Migrant’s Phone

A Chinese migrant who was being held at an immigration processing center in McAllen, Texas is facing charges after Border Patrol agents discovered child pornography on his phone.

Valley Central has reported Chinese citizen Tong Sun, 46, is now facing charges of possession of child pornography after Sun crossed into McAllen, Texas with the child exploitation material on his phone.

Border Patrol agents made the discovery after they asked Sun for consent to search through his phone to which Sun complied.

In an investigation interview by Homelands Security agents Sun stated “he intended to delete the videos in Mexico, prior to crossing into the United States illegally, but did not get the opportunity.”

As Title 42 has officially ended over 530 Chinese citizens have been placed in custody in various border detention centers’ across the US-Mexico border but hundreds more have been undetected.

🚩 I’ve just spotted SEVERAL groups of Chinese nationals who illegally crossed the border near Brownsville, TX being released into the US. This problem seems to go a LOT deeper than the government is leading us to believe. pic.twitter.com/UZXkHXH028 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 11, 2023

BORDER: 531 Chinese in custody now.

258 of those Chinese are 18-40 years old single males. — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) May 10, 2023

Most of the Chinese citizens crossing into the United States are military aged men.