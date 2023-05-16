University of Wyoming Sorority Sisters Live “In Constant Fear” of Giant Transgender Student Who Sexually Harasses Them in Multiple Ways Including Silently Staring at Them While Visibly Aroused (VIDEO)

Seven University of Wyoming sorority sisters publicly revealed in an exclusive interview Monday a giant transgender student is sexually preying on them and making their lives a nightmare.

They are also suing their University of Wyoming sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, for accepting the trans student into their chapter back in September 2022. Specifically, they allege the national Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, its national council president, and the trans student all pressured the local chapter to breach sorority rules.

Artemis Langford, who is referred to under the male pseudonym Terry Smith in the suit according to the New York Post, has been living outside the women’s sorority house.

He is expected to move in this coming year according to Cowboy State Daily.

The hulking 6’2 285 pound Langford leeches off the young women for meals and forces his way into attending events with them.



The sorority sisters and their attorney Cassie Craven sat down with Megyn Kelly and revealed their feelings regarding what this demented individual is doing to them. The girls used either pseudonyms or remained completely anonymous likely for fear of retaliation.

Kelly started off the interview by reading excerpts of lawsuit revealing how Langford gets aroused while around the women.

>Kelly: The allegations in the complaint are shocking. He behaved inappropriately around the sorority sisters on numerous occasions including once having a visible erection through his leggings. Other times, he has had a pillow in his lap. There are similar stories about him watching the girls getting an erection, watching a girl change her bra. He was staring at her. Later in the day, someone told the woman that Langford became sexually aroused. He also sat in the back of the sorority yoga class last December watching the women flex their bodies.

VIDEO:

“It’s supposed to be a safe place where we can rest our heads at night…” Sorority sisters speak out about fear and betrayal after biological man was allowed into their sorority. Watch below, and download:https://t.co/F96HgI7HIWhttps://t.co/wj2a0VX9Vw — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) May 15, 2023

In another incident not mentioned by Kelly, the lawsuit reveals one sorority sister walked down the hall to take a shower wearing only a towel. She “felt an unsetting presence” and turned to see Langford creepily staring at her.

Kelly next asked the sorority sisters what this all felt like for them. Their responses were heartbreaking.

“It’s a weird, gut-wrenching feeling that every time I leave my room there’s a possibility that I’ll walk past him in the hall. said “Hannah,” one of the sorority girls. She continued: It’s never a pleasant encounter and that’s the scary part. It’s a weird feeling just to know that I could run into him anytime … he has full access to the house. But this just goes to show like we need women’s spaces for that reason. “Like our house is our home. Just like anyone else’s home, like you go home at the end of the day to feel comfortable and relaxed in your own skin. And you can’t do that knowing that this individual has full access to your house.”

Immediately after “Hannah” finished, another sister spoke up and said “it’s really uncomfortable for the girls” because “they have been sexually assaulted and sexually harassed.”

So some girls live in constant fear in their home and our home is supposed to be a safe space, she continued. It is seriously an only-female space. It is so different than living in the dorms, for instance, where men and women can commingle on the floors. That is not the case in a sorority house. We share just a couple of main bathrooms on the upstairs floor.

Craven told Kelly that they cannot allow radical left trans culture to be “arbiter of what sisterhood is.”